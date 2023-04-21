Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $11.41 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.74 and its 200-day moving average is $219.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $258.99.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

