Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 823,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 1.36% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 367,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.24.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

