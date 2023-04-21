Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average of $224.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

