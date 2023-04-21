Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

