Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.54.

LVS opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 148.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 741.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 389,653 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 343,319 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 478.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

