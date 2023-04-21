Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $97.75

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$97.75 and last traded at C$97.75, with a volume of 3101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.42.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -0.01.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

