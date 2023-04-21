Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,516 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 31.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $14,398,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.94. The stock had a trading volume of 404,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

