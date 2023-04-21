Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,894 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 148,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.07. 161,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,217. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $267.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

