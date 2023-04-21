Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 726,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,822. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

