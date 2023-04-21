Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys 542 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 813.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.10. The stock had a trading volume of 335,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,183. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

