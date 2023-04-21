LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Trading 1.5% Higher

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €55.98 ($60.85) and last traded at €55.24 ($60.04). 371,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €54.44 ($59.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($90.22) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($93.48) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €59.80 and its 200-day moving average is €63.33.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

