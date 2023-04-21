Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Down 6.6% in March

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $31.48. 40,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

