LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Update

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMDP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.45. 1,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.