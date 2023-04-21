Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Short Interest Update

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ LILMW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 14,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.