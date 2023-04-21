Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 7,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. Lincoln National has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

