Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,262. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $367.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.82. The company has a market cap of $180.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

