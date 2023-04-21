Liquity USD (LUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.23 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Liquity USD has a market cap of $275.02 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 268,352,882 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

