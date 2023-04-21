LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.