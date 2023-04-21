LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Short Interest Up 7.6% in March

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,089 shares of company stock valued at $63,242 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LivePerson Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 156.62% and a negative net margin of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

