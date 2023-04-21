Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.26

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.26 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 49.38 ($0.61). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 49.26 ($0.61), with a volume of 85,471,762 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 68.11 ($0.84).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.27. The stock has a market cap of £32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($169,473.68). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

