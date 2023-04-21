loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDI. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $110,056.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,909.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 231,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,400.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $110,056.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,909.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 987,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,511. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,885 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 197,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,175. The firm has a market cap of $550.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.39. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

