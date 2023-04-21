Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
L stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. 475,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.
Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
