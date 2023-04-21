Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loews Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

L stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.44. 475,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

