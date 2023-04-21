Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOOP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Loop Industries Price Performance

Loop Industries stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Institutional Trading of Loop Industries

Loop Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 36.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $69,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

