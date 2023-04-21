Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 86500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

