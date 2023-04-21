Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.55

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.48. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 36,315 shares changing hands.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

