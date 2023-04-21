Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Boosted by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up 2.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.38.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.65. The company had a trading volume of 384,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,844. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $386.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.