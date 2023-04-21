Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.76. 655,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $386.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.38.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

