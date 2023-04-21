Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 61,470,000 shares. Currently, 30.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,901,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,190. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

