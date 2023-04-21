Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Luther Burbank Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. 5,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $470.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Luther Burbank by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

