Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Luther Burbank Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.26. 5,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $470.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 11.89%.
About Luther Burbank
Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.
