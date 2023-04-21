Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 38.69% and a negative return on equity of 112.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

