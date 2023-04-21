Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,059 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in BILL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BILL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in BILL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in BILL by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.