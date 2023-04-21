Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,171,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,500,000 after buying an additional 118,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,664,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,061,000 after buying an additional 99,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $692.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

