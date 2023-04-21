Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in RPC by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RPC by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

RPC Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE RES opened at $7.60 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.77.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

