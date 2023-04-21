Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Trustmark by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trustmark by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

