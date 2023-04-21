Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 104,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 212,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $77.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 39.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

