Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 51,574 Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $815,000.

FATE stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

