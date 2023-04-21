Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,352,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

