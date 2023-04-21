MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $356.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $386.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.