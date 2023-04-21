MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.