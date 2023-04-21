MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $135.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

