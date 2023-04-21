MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.57. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

