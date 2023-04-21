MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $663,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $138.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

