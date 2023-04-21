Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.