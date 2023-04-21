Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$2.54. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.48, with a volume of 28,300 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

