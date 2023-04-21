McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $290.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.26.

Shares of MCD opened at $291.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $291.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.93.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

