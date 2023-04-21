Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock remained flat at $8.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.