Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.
Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.
Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.