Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

