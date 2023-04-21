Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $89.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.28.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MDT opened at $83.49 on Friday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.