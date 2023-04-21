MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

MEG Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

MEG stock opened at C$22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.08. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$13.91 and a one year high of C$24.47.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

