MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MLNK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,509.00 and a beta of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $27,118.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,605 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,597,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 189,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 253,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.